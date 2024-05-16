Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s previous close.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

MGNI opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Magnite has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 853,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Magnite by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,457,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,413,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

