ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,800 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 4,423,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26,104.0 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of ABMRF stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
