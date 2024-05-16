ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,800 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 4,423,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26,104.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ABMRF stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

