Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.

TSE:NEO opened at C$6.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$276.95 million, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.43. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$5.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.93.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of C$175.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$187.67 million.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Rahim Suleman acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$363,000.00. In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Rahim Suleman acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$363,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh acquired 13,575 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.14 per share, with a total value of C$83,384.44. Insiders bought 81,175 shares of company stock worth $492,578 in the last three months. 21.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is -153.85%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

