Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $195.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.10.

Get Impinj alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PI

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $174.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Impinj has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $175.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day moving average of $105.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,809,167.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $771,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,554,813.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,809,167.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,321 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,614. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,384,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Impinj by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,260,000 after buying an additional 292,470 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,802,000 after buying an additional 568,301 shares during the period.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.