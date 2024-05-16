Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGMT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of SGMT stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Sagimet Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61.

In related news, CEO David Happel purchased 12,100 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $63,767.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

