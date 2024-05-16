OncoCyte’s (OCX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.25 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.40.

In related news, Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,392,872.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,457,288 shares of company stock worth $7,176,400. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

