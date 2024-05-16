KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $820.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $727.15.
KLA Stock Performance
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 23.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling at KLA
In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,112,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 76,226 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KLA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,618,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,829,352,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,249,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
