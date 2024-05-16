Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

JANX has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $47.48 on Monday. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 3.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 2,166.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after buying an additional 1,288,526 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

