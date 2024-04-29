Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $327.82. The company had a trading volume of 364,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,107. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $241.41 and a 12 month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

