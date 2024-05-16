Apexium Financial LP Acquires 702 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $142.86 and a 1 year high of $201.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.13.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

