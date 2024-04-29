Choreo LLC Purchases 25,007 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $34,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWN traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.23. The stock had a trading volume of 495,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,769. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.71 and its 200 day moving average is $146.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

