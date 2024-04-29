iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 4.6% of Ewa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 484.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.93. 2,421,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

