The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.18 million. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

The Container Store Group Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of TCS opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

About The Container Store Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.