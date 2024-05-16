Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Genie Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $422.99 million, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.17. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GNE

About Genie Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.