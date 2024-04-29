Skylands Capital LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WMB traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,463. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.