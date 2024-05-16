Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Century Communities to earn $11.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.26. 345,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.76. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $97.92.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

