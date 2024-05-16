Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.
Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Century Communities to earn $11.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
Century Communities Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of Century Communities stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.26. 345,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.76. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $97.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on CCS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
