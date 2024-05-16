ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases 837,620 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,595,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837,620 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for about 5.7% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.71% of Trip.com Group worth $165,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Trip.com Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,870.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 297,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CLSA upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

