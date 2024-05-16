ARGA Investment Management LP Has $68.10 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,852 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,103 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $68,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,160 shares of company stock worth $9,939,349. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
QCOM stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.27. 8,134,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,610,887. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.08. The company has a market capitalization of $215.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $196.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
