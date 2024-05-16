Status 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.04 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Status has a market cap of $142.78 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010984 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,390.62 or 0.99991708 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012107 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,511,802 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,511,801.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03693682 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $3,904,544.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

