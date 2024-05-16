Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Chubb has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chubb to earn $23.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CB traded up $11.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,802,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,745. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $270.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.36. The firm has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Read Our Latest Report on CB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,570 shares of company stock worth $36,752,777 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.