ARGA Investment Management LP Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,069 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.8% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $51,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of GILD traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.86. 4,754,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,361,521. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.
Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences
In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
