ARGA Investment Management LP Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,069 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.8% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $51,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GILD traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.86. 4,754,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,361,521. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.