Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $383.87. The stock had a trading volume of 126,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,286. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $297.33 and a twelve month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,778 shares of company stock worth $4,532,422. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.43.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

