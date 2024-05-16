ARGA Investment Management LP Invests $109.74 Million in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 731,945 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $109,741,000. Credicorp makes up 3.8% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 1,723.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after purchasing an additional 287,052 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 34,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,919,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAP. UBS Group decreased their price target on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Price Performance

BAP traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $172.63. The company had a trading volume of 143,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,210. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $180.21. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.50.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $9.4084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.