Hafnia Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:HAFN)

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3443 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hafnia Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HAFN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.51. 221,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,368. Hafnia has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hafnia in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited is a tanker owner, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies as well as trading and utility companies. Hafnia Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

