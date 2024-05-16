Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.85. 3,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

