Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.85. 3,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $24.30.
About Oxford Lane Capital
