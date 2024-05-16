Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,521,867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 3,613,179 shares.The stock last traded at $48.77 and had previously closed at $47.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $133,701,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 670.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,162 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

