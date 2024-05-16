My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $271,538.63 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

