Brokers Issue Forecasts for AVITA Medical, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for AVITA Medical in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.35). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AVITA Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCEL. BTIG Research lowered AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of AVITA Medical stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The stock has a market cap of $211.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,240.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 249,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

