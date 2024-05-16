Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of General Mills worth $46,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,003,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,909,000 after acquiring an additional 235,938 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,765 shares of company stock worth $745,822. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

General Mills Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $69.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

