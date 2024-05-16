TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TScan Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

TCRX opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $427.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.89% and a negative net margin of 653.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

