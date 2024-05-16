RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.69.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.83). The company had revenue of C$296.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

