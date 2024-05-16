Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Repligen worth $47,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in Repligen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Repligen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Repligen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $176.03 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 704.15, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.91.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,575,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

