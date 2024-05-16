Forum Financial Management LP Invests $126,000 in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of VirnetX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of VirnetX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in VirnetX by 10.2% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 110,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in VirnetX by 6.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 235,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VirnetX stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. VirnetX Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

VirnetX ( NYSE:VHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 374,891.66% and a negative return on equity of 42.57%.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

