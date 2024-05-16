Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,420 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $46,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $43,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUM opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.59.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,527 shares of company stock worth $3,772,112. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

