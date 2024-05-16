Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.97. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Trio-Tech International in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Featured Stories

