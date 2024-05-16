DHT (NYSE:DHT) Announces Earnings Results

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DHT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DHT opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. DHT has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of -0.34.

DHT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

