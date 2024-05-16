Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $352.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

ZBRA opened at $323.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $325.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 180,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,341,000 after purchasing an additional 28,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after acquiring an additional 425,207 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 178.4% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 32,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 20,956 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

