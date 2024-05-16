Autoscope Technologies Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:AATC)

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Shares of AATC stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Autoscope Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

