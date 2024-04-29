Ewa LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ewa LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412,072. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $93.85 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $317.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

