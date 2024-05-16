IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.80.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.83.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

