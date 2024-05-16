CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Lifted to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for CI Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIXXF opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.16 million. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 42.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

About CI Financial

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 4.55%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.05%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

