Mizuho Boosts Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target to $14.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRGY. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.37. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $657.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is presently -239.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,308,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,367 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including Eagle Ford and Uinta basins. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

