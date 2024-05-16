United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.45) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UU

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

United Utilities Group Company Profile

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,112 ($13.97) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22,140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,043.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,055.77. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 896.76 ($11.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.31).

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.