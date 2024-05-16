United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.45) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
United Utilities Group Stock Performance
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
