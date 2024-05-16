The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $26.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

U has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a sell rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.38.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $22.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Unity Software has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $142,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 298,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 442,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $142,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 298,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,917 shares of company stock worth $9,460,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 665.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

