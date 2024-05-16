DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $38.77 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 571.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

