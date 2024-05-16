Berenberg Bank Lowers Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Price Target to GBX 65

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 68 ($0.85) to GBX 65 ($0.82) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.82) price target on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of CAL opened at GBX 52.60 ($0.66) on Tuesday. Capital & Regional has a 1-year low of GBX 48.88 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 61 ($0.77). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,630.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.

