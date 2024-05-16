Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PVT. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pivotree from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Pivotree stock opened at C$1.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Pivotree has a 12-month low of C$1.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.95.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

