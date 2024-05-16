Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PVT. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pivotree from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
View Our Latest Report on Pivotree
Pivotree Price Performance
About Pivotree
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.
Featured Articles
