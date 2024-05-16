Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.31) to GBX 1,030 ($12.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.42) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 740 ($9.29) to GBX 710 ($8.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 840 ($10.55).

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 720 ($9.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 532.83 ($6.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 863.50 ($10.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 670.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 700.56.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

