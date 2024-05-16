International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.89) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 215 ($2.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 1.1 %

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

IAG stock opened at GBX 182.05 ($2.29) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 187.65 ($2.36). The firm has a market cap of £8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 158.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

