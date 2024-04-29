Skylands Capital LLC Has $13.26 Million Stock Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the period. Hibbett accounts for 2.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 1.56% of Hibbett worth $13,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 80.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Shares of Hibbett stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.02. 599,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,193. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.44.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

